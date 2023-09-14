Scotland's papers: Police cuts and England match national anthem row

Scotland's papers: Police cuts and England match national anthem rowPublished3 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman reports a Police Scotland warning that it could have to cut 2,000 officers and staff over the coming four years. There is also a picture of the refurbished Sherlock Holmes statue, which has returned to the city.Image caption, Sherlock is also pictured on the Herald's front page. The paper leads with the news that a new study has shown the number of people using cash has risen for the first time in a decade, prompted by the cost of living crisis.Image caption, The Times leads with the news Sir Keir Starmer has promised to treat people-smuggling gangs as terrorists. It also reports that Time magazine has named the first minister as one of 100 "rising leaders" from across the world.Image caption, The Daily Record pictures Ally McCoist who has criticised Scotland fans booing the English anthem this week when the two sides met at Hampden. The paper says it has begun a "war of words" between McCoist and the SNP.Image source, Scottish SunImage caption, The Sun has also gone with that story. It describes him as "slamming" the Tartan Army.Image caption, "Craven BBC caves in to nationalist bullying" says the Mail. The corporation is under attack after axeing a satirical cartoon of Lorna Slater, the Green MSP who is a Scottish government minister. The Duchess of Sussex is also pictured on the front page, cheering the Invictus games.Image caption, The Express also picks up on the problems facing both police and fire services. It says Humza Yousaf has been warned of "turmoil" unless he gives them more funding.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph also goes with Sir Keir Starmer's immigration policies, saying he will do a deal with the EU on the issue. It also reports the Scottish government has paused a proposed ban on conversion therapy, amid fears it could criminalise parents who question their child's wish to change gender.Image caption, The National has the MP Mhairi Black hitting out at Sir Keir Starmer for being a "Blairite". It also reports on a poll which is good news for independence supporters.Image caption, The Metro pictures yesterday's meeting between Kim Jong-Un and Vladimir Putin. And down the side it asks "Did aliens visit us 1,000 years ago?"Image caption, The i paper has a story about a ban on the fitting of prepay meters having the unintended consequence of putting young children at risk because of cold homes. There is a photo at the top of the page of the devastation caused by the flooding in Libya.Image caption, The P&J pictures the King meeting children in Tomintoul yesterday. It also reports a plan to boost Highland tourism revenues.Image caption, The Evening Express has the story of a man who has pleaded guilty to three sexual assaults at a hotel in Aberdeen.Image caption, The Courier reports on a Dundee woman who was operated on seven times by the disgraced neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel. She says she may die before seeing justice.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph has a story about a teenage boy who found his father dead in a bathroom.Image caption, Edinburgh's Evening News reports a councillor saying the city's Low Traffic Neighbourhood (LTN) scheme, which is operating in the Costorphine area, is not working.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.