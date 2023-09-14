SNP MSP Fergus Ewing to face disciplinary action vote
SNP MSPs will meet next week to decide what disciplinary action should be taken against ex-minister Fergus Ewing.
The veteran MSP is expected to lose the party whip for a limited period.
MSPs have been told there will be a three-line whip at the meeting next Wednesday. That means attendance is compulsory, but they will not be told how to vote on any proposed sanction.
Mr Ewing is facing action after voting against Green minister Lorna Slater in a no-confidence vote.
The motion was tabled by the Tories in June over the circular economy minister's handling of the deposit return scheme.
Mr Ewing, who served as rural economy secretary under Nicola Sturgeon, has criticised Scottish government policies on gender recognition reform and Highly Protected Marine Areas, as well as attacking ministers over a lack of progress on dualling the A9.
On Wednesday, he again rebelled against the government in a vote over calls for a 12-month delay to a short-term lets licensing scheme.
Mr Ewing, the MSP for Inverness and Nairn, has also called for a fresh SNP vote on the power-sharing Bute House Agreement with the Scottish Greens, who he described as "extremists".
This disciplinary action has been a long time coming.
Fergus Ewing has become something of a serial rebel, but it was his decision to vote with the opposition in a motion of no confidence against Lorna Slater that prompted the whips to respond.
The Bute House Agreement between the SNP and the Greens requires Green MSPs to back the government in a motion of no confidence.
The expectation is that SNP MSPs would be supportive too and there was anger within the group about perceived disloyalty to the government.
A short-term suspension of the whip was about to be delivered when the SNP titan, and Fergus's mother, Winnie Ewing, died.
That obviously delayed matters, with the sanction now expected to be handed down next week.
Fergus Ewing meanwhile remains unrepentant, and insists he will continue to vote with his principles and on behalf of his constituents.