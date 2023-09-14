Unison rejects latest school workers pay offer
Unison has rejected the latest pay offer for school janitors and pupil support staff in Scotland's schools.
Council body Cosla said the two-part offer would give workers at least a £1,929 increase in annual salary by 1 January 2024.
Strikes by members of three unions are due to take place in a fortnight that could close three out of four schools.
The strikes will also involve catering and cleaning staff in schools and early years centres.
Cosla had said the offer would mean the lowest paid local government workers receiving a 21% pay increase in two years.
It added that it would cost councils just under £500m.
Unison said the latest offer "contains no improvement whatsoever to the one presented to us in April and which members have already rejected".
The union's joint secretary Simon Cameron said: "Cosla have not approached, and continue to refuse to approach, the Scottish government for additional funding to make a meaningful improvement to the pay offer.
"Given the state of local authority budgets we believe this to be a dereliction of the duty to stand up for local government and fight for the funding needed to both properly reward the local government workforce and keep our public services running."
