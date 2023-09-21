Man who stabbed grandparents to death given Carstairs restriction
A man who stabbed his grandparents to death after hearing a voice in his head telling him to "kill them" has been ordered to remain in a secure hospital.
Tobyn Salvatore attacked Denis and Mary Fell at their home in Livingston on Boxing Day 2021.
He was charged with murder but pled guilty to lesser charges of culpable homicide due to diminished responsibility.
He is receiving treatment for a mental health disorder in Carstairs hospital.
Judge Lord Young imposed compulsion and restriction orders during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.
Warning: Contains graphic descriptions
Salvatore - now aged 21 - legally changed his name from Jay Fell in 2016 in a tribute to fictional brothers Damon and Stefan Salvatore from the Vampire Diaries TV series.
A court was told that he bought an 8in, ultra-sharp kitchen knife and a 10in butcher's knife off the internet two months before the fatal attacks, claiming he intended to kill himself.
However, he used the knives to kill his 73-year-old grandparents after a row over a Christmas hamper he had taken up to his room.
After the killings, Salvatore changed out of his blood-soaked clothing and had a bath before going to the local police station and confessing: "I've murdered someone - my grandparents".
Police officers who forced entry to the couple's home found Denis Fell's body lying in the hallway. His wife Mary was found lying in the living room.
Her severed hand was found in the hallway to the right of her husband's foot and a piece of her scalp was recovered from the kitchen floor.
'Long journey ahead'
Salvatore later told psychiatrists he attributed a voice he heard before the killing to the "Woman in Black" character from a horror film he had viewed multiple times.
He also stated: "I believe if my grandparents died, they would be resurrected."
Salvatore further stated a Bible quote - "all of your dead loved ones will be resurrected" - had been in his mind at the time.
Consultant psychiatrist Dr Khuram Khan, who has been treating Salvatore at Carstairs, was called to give evidence at the hearing.
He told prosecutor David Dickson: "It would be in Mr Salvatore's best interests and the interests of the general public that he be made subject to a compulsion order and restriction order."
The doctor said Salvatore had a schizophrenic condition and would remain a "significant risk" without the necessary treatment.
Donald Findlay KC, defending, said: "For the benefit of Mr Salvatore and those who have an interest, it is clear at the time of these tragic events he was suffering from a major mental illness.
"He will receive treatment. I can already see signs of positive improvement.
"He is aware that he faces a long journey ahead."