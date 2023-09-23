Scotland's papers: SNP reviews green policies and NHS staff Raac fears

Scotland's papers: SNP reviews green policies and NHS staff Raac fearsPublished36 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Saturday's papers carry a range of different stories. The Scottish Daily Mail are reporting the SNP are being “forced” to rethink some key green policies after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he would consider weakening some key commitments. Scotland's Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan said she would need to assess the impact of Rishi Sunak’s decision to delay some UK government pledges on Scottish plans, the paper reports.Image caption, Staff and patients are being "kept in the dark" over how many Scottish hospitals may contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac), according to the Herald. The paper reports Scottish Labour’s Jackie Baillie said of the 254 NHS buildings across the country, only 91 have been inspected by engineers for the dangerous material.Image caption, The Alba party has work to do to a achieve a political breakthrough, reports The National. The papers leads with an interview with former First Minister Alex Salmond. The politician said the party is hoping for success at the next Scottish Parliament elections.Image caption, The Scotsman reports the SNP’s new chief whip Owen Thompson has said Patrick Grady MP should be allowed to “move on” as he urged the party to “come together”. Mr Grady was suspended from parliament for two days in 2022 over sexual misconduct allegations dating back to 2016. A police investigation into the allegations was dropped.Image caption, The Times reports claims that Downing Street is preparing to scrap the second leg of HS2 - a high-speed rail line linking Birmingham and Manchester. The paper says the PM is on a "collision course" with former premiers Boris Johnson and David Cameron over the reported decision.Image caption, On the front page of the i newspaper is a report that British and Russian diplomats have held secret talks since the Ukraine war broke out to try and prevent “nuclear clash and food crisis”. However, the paper says a peace plan has never been discussed.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says it has seen a letter - written by senior civil servants and addressed to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case - warning him that trans activists have been able to "embed" their gender ideology in the Civil Service. It urges action to be taken "to ensure that Civil Service impartiality is upheld and freedom of belief is respected".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express reports that next week's Conservative party conference will see a group of Tory grandees and MPs link up to warn the prime minister that he must "return the Tory party to its traditional values" if it wants to win the next general election.Image caption, New claims from an FBI expert that an actor who died at a party attended by rock star Pete Doherty in 2006 was thrown off a balcony, reports the Daily Record. The allegations are raised in a new TV documentary.Image caption, The Scottish Sun focuses on the reported strain in the relationship between King Charles and Prince Harry. The paper says Prince Harry turned down an offer by his father to spend the anniversary of the Queen's death at Balmoral and chose to stay at a hotel instead.Image caption, Concerns have been raised that cuts to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service will leave Perth with access to one fire engine, reports The Courier. The paper says a £36m budget cut saw the city lose one of its three appliances at the beginning of the month and shortages elsewhere means another appliance is often needed elsewhere. A local fire brigade union member has warned it could lead to "catastrophic" delays.Image caption, The Press and Journal leads with the news that a fisherman died after a boat overturned off the coast of Aberdeen. Police said the 69-year-old man was found in the water in the North Sea near Macduff on Thursday.Image caption, Parents across Dundee have been left waiting to find out if their children's schools will be closed due to strike action next week, reports the Weekend Telegraph. On Friday afternoon the council said it is "working to open as many establishments as possible" but details will not be available until Monday. School staff such as janitors in 24 council areas nationwide will walk-out next week amid a pay dispute.
Plans to introduce low speeds on the M8 going through Glasgow and build 'green' walls to shield people from pollution are being considered by Transport Scotland, reports the Glasgow Times.
And the Evening Express reports an 84-year-old man has hit out at Aberdeen City Council after being "trapped" by the city's newly introduced bus gates.