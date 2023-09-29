Your pictures of Scotland: 22-29 September

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 22 and 29 September.

Barry Manson
"Rainbow enjoying one of the ponds on her walk," says Barry Manson. "I may have got wet feet getting this picture."
PAul Stones
James Watt Dock in Greenock captured at sunset from Paul Stones.
Hannah McLarty
"A wee reminder that awe and joy can be found from nature even in our big cities and residential gardens if you stop to look once in a while," says Hannah McLarty from Glasgow.
Thelma Blewitt
Thelma Blewitt waited in the rain and midges for this shot of The Jacobite near Glenfinnan. "It was worth it I think," she says.
Iain Johnston
Iain Johnston from Bonnybridge got this close-up shot of a Red Admiral visiting his garden.
John Meldrum
The "late summer morning haar" rolling in over Macduff harbour on the Aberdeenshire coast, from John Meldrum.
Svend-Einar McEwan-Brown
"This is Thirlstane by Arbigland in Kirkcudbrightshire, fantastic natural arch weathered by the sea," says Svend-Einar McEwan-Brown.
Elaine Scott
"Someone wanted to say good morning when I was out for a walk before work," says Elaine Scott from Dumfries.
Scott Pryde
The statue of Mary, Queen of Scots observes her birthplace - the newly reopened Linlithgow Palace - in this image from Scott Pryde.
Claire McAneny
Claire McAneny saw the sea making a splash at West Port beach, Campbeltown.
Fiona Douglas
"Finally a sunny morning, fantastic trip out to the Sugar Boat shipwreck on the River Clyde, the sea birds were making good use of their man-made perch," says Fiona Douglas.
Bruce Carrington
Bruce Carrington was at the Moffat Golden Eagle Festival where he says Ray Lowden handled this four-year-old bird with "such aplomb".
Gosia Karczewska
"We discovered this swing on one of our walks," says Gosia Karczewska. "It overlooks the Tweed Valley towards Cardrona and Innerleithen."
Louise Love
Autumn colours in this "lovely little fallen birch leaf found in a local woodland on Skye", from Louise Love.
Calum Mcgillivray
Calum Mcgillivray says the Crawick Multiverse near Sanquhar is "out of this world".
Rakesh Raju
A moody day at Dundee's V&A, from Rakesh Raju.
Alex McSorley
Alex McSorley from Lamlash caught this heron on the river coming in an out of the shadows, fishing as it went along.
Roddy Simpson
The mass start on Linlithgow High Street of the Linlithgow 10k on Sunday, from Roddy Simpson.
Lori Paton
"Strange clouds over Kilmarnock - whispy wonders," says Lori Paton.
Di Moss
"Poltalloch House - abandoned since 1957 - magnificent Jacobean-style mansion, now home to trees," says Di Moss.
Walter Baxter
"This male Southern Hawker dragonfly was catching some sun at Bowhill Upper Loch near Selkirk," says Walter Baxter.
Hugh Maxwell
Hugh Maxwell took this photograph of the large round bales at Bryson's Farm near Newmilns in East Ayrshire.
Kenny Macleod
"I was lucky enough to get a photo of this leaping red squirrel while I visited a forest near Nairn," says Kenny Macleod.
Janina Dolny
"This Scottie dog statue dressed in a vintage swimming costume looks over the East Sands of St Andrews," says Janina Dolny. It is part of fundraising efforts for the Maggie's centres.

