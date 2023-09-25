Which Scottish schools are closing during strikes?
- Published
Schools across Scotland are set to close for three days after a union rejected a new council pay deal.
There will be widespread closures as Unison's members will walk out on 26, 27 and 28 September.
But the impact will vary significantly across the 24 council areas which are affected.
Where are schools being closed?
Unison has rejected the new pay offer and will strike in schools in these 24 areas on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week:
Aberdeen City - all schools will be closed on Tuesday 26 September with a review of the number of staff attending triggering a review of risk assessments and arrangements for Wednesday 27 September and Thursday 28 September.
Aberdeenshire - schools have been making their own decisions and letting parents and carers know directly.
An Aberdeenshire council spokesman said: "As of this moment we have 37 schools closed, 58 early learning/nurseries closed, 23 partial closures and 105 schools open."
Angus - Some early learning and childcare (ELC) and primary schools will be closed while others will remain open. All secondary schools will be closed.
The full list of ELC's and primary schools affected can be found on the Angus Council website.
Clackmannanshire - The majority of primary schools and ELCs will be closed.
All secondary schools will remain open during the strike days, but all specialist provisions, including Alloa Academy EASN provision, Alva Academy ASD provision and the Secondary School Support Service will close.
The full list of ELCs and primary schools affected can be found on the Clackmannanshire Council website.
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar - All primary and secondary schools will be closed to all pupils. And All nurseries operated by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar will be closed to children.
Events to do with schools have been cancelled during the strikes and community centres associated with schools have also been closed, a full list of which can be found on the Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Council website.
Dumfries and Galloway - All primary and ELC facilities operated by Dumfries and Galloway Council will be closed. All secondary schools will also be closed.
Dundee - All Dundee City Council primary schools, including nursery classes, special and secondary schools will be closed to all pupils.
Seven standalone nurseries will be able to open, the full list of which can be found on the Dundee City Council website.
East Dunbartonshire - All primary and secondary schools will be open.
East Dunbartonshire Early Years Centres will be closed - with the exception of Auchinairn, Cleddens and Oakburn.
ASN school Woodland View will be closed to pupils with the exception of those in S4, S5 and S6 who can attend as normal.
More information can be found on the East Dunbartonshire website.
East Renfrewshire - all primary schools, secondary schools, nursery classes within schools and Isobel Mair School will be closed. A number of family centres will remain open.
A full list of family centres that should operate as normal can be found on the East Renfrewshire Council website.
Edinburgh City - All primary and secondary schools will be closed as well as ELCs.
Fife - All schools, educational and childcare facilities will be closed and then reopen normally on Friday 29 September.
A full list of services impacted can be found on the Fife Council website.
Glasgow City - 29 secondaries will remain open to S4, 5 and 6 students but primaries are shut and younger secondary students will be at home. Glasgow Gaelic Schools and ASL schools will also remain closed to pupils.
More details can be found on the Glasgow City Council website.
Highland - The council has sent letters to all Highland schools to inform them of the decision for their school to remain open or closed. It is expected that 27 schools will remain open.
Inverclyde - All schools and most council-run nurseries will be closed.
Moray - All ELCs will be closed. 26 schools will be open, two partially open and 26 closed.
A full list of schools affected can be found on the Moray Council website.
North Ayrshire - All schools will be closed. All early years classes and early years centres will be closed with the exception of Springvale Early Years Centre, which will operate normally as a standalone facility.
Orkney - The majority of schools and nurseries will be closed. Orkney College will remain open to senior phase pupils.
A full breakdown of what schools and nurseries are closed can be found on the Orkney Islands Council website.
Perth and Kinross - A number of primary and secondary schools are closed but some will remain open on certain days and others open every day to specific year groups.
A full list of schools affected can be found on the Perth and Kinross Council website.
Renfrewshire - Primary and secondary schools are to close while most of the nurseries will also be shut.
A full breakdown of what schools and nurseries are closed can be found on the Renfrewshire Council website.
Shetland - The majority of schools will be closed but circumstances may change after establishments review staffing arrangements after the first day of strike action.
A full list of schools affected can be found on the Shetland Council website.
South Ayrshire - All South Ayrshire Council-operated primary and secondary schools, along with Invergarven and Southcraig schools, will be closed.
Cherry Tree Early Years Centre, Space Place Early Years Centre and Wallacetown Early Years Centre will operate as normal.
South Lanarkshire - All schools in South Lanarkshire will be closed.
Stirling - Stirling council said some schools and nurseries will remain open and parents and guardians will be contacted directly with more details.
West Dunbartonshire - If no pay deal has been reached in advance of the strike dates all West Dunbartonshire schools, including Additional Support Needs schools and Early Learning and Childcare Centres, will be closed to pupils, West Dunbartonshire Council said.
It has been approached to confirm.
A full list of schools potentially affected can be found on the West Dunbartonshire website.
The GMB has called off strikes in these 10 areas:
Aberdeen City, Clackmannanshire, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Dundee City, East Dunbartonshire, Falkirk, Glasgow City, Orkney, Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire,
Unite has called off strikes in these 11 areas:
Clackmannanshire, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Dundee City, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Fife, Glasgow City, Inverclyde, North Lanarkshire, Orkney, South Lanarkshire.