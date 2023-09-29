Two injured after Flying Scotsman crash at station
- Published
Two people have been taken to hospital after a collision involving the Flying Scotsman and another train at a station in the Highlands.
Police Scotland said the incident happened at about 19:00 on Friday at Aviemore Station.
It is understood one of the trains was stationary at the time.
The two casualties have been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
Officers said a number of other passengers were being treated at the scene and inquiries were ongoing.
ScotRail said it was unable to run any trains through the station due to the emergency response.
The Flying Scotsman was restored last year unveiled ahead of a series of events to celebrate its centenary year.
The 97-tonne locomotive was built in Doncaster in 1923, and is now owned by the National Railway Museum in York.