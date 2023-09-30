Flying Scotsman crash: Safety checks to be carried out on iconic locomotive
Safety checks are to be carried out on the Flying Scotsman locomotive after it was involved in a crash at a railway station in the Highlands.
Two people were treated in hospital following the low-speed collision with the Royal Scotsman train at Aviemore on Friday.
The world-famous locomotive had been scheduled to be running passenger trips over the weekend.
But it was withdrawn ahead of a full safety inspection on Monday.
Strathspey Steam Railway said: "The Flying Scotsman locomotive will not haul any trains this weekend.
"We ask for your understanding in what has been a difficult situation as we attempt to recover the position safely with third parties."
A man and a woman were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness following the crash, but were later released after treatment for minor injuries.
A number of people were also assessed at the scene but did not require treatment.
Excursion operators Belmond said a "shunting incident" occurred when Flying Scotsman was being coupled with the company's Royal Scotsman carriages.
At the time, the carriages were stationary on the Strathspey Railway line.
A Belmond spokesman said: "All passengers on board at the time of the incident are safe and have been offered alternative travel arrangements."A full investigation is under way, and engineers are on site to conduct detailed damage assessments.
"Our thanks to the crew and emergency services for their swift reactions and prioritising the safety and well-being of our passengers."
Police Scotland said inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash were ongoing.
British Transport Police confirmed officers were working with Police Scotland.
The newly-restored Flying Scotsman was unveiled last year ahead of a series of events to celebrate its centenary.
The 97-tonne locomotive was built in Doncaster in 1923, and is now owned by the National Railway Museum in York.
The steam locomotive was the first in the UK to officially reach 100mph, and was the first-ever service to run non-stop from London to Edinburgh.
It is owned and operated by the National Railway Museum but maintained by Riley & Son (E) Ltd, based in Heywood, Greater Manchester.
As part of its centenary year, the locomotive is visiting railway stations around the UK and has spent time at the National Railway Museum.
