Scotland's papers: Defiant Fergus Ewing and rise in racist incidents

The Sunday Mail leads with an interview with SNP rebel Fergus Ewing, who has vowed to stay in the party and fight "madcap" policies he believes are hurting voters. The MSP was suspended from the SNP last week for voting against the Scottish government at Holyrood. The paper reports that the 66-year-old, who has been widely expected to step down at the next election, has warned First Minister Humza Yousaf he has no intention of retiring and is "imploring him to change direction".