Not all Police Scotland officers have vetting records, a review has found.
An inspection by the police watchdog also revealed some officers and staff had not been vetted since they started their careers.
The force is now being advised to carry out an urgent review to make sure all of its officers and staff have been through the proper process.
His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland wants vetting to be repeated at least every decade.
The convictions of Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens and multiple rapist David Carrick led to a nationwide check of all police officers in the UK.
That process is still under way in Scotland, but in the meantime HMICS has found gaps in Police Scotland's vetting system.
They include:
- no easily identifiable requirement for officers or staff to notify of any off-duty criminal conviction, offence or charge
- no requirement to report relevant changes of circumstances, such as change of partner or change of address
- no process for reviewing vetting clearance following misconduct
- no system for the withdrawal or suspension of recruitment vetting.
HMICS is now calling for the Scottish government to introduce legislation which would allow Police Scotland's chief constable to "dispense with the service of an officer or staff member who cannot maintain suitable vetting".
It is also recommending "an annual integrity review" for all staff, to highlight issues such as convictions and misconduct.
A report on designated posts which require working with vulnerable people should be carried out "as a priority", according to the report.
The inspection followed the sacking of Met officer David Carrick in January after he pleaded guilty to 49 offences against 12 women over two decades.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the 48-year-old officer's crimes were an "absolutely despicable" abuse of power which needed to be "addressed immediately".
Police Scotland then announced that it would now check all 22,000 staff against national databases.
The force said the move would "further enhance" its vetting measures.
Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said at the time that Police Scotland was determined to address sexism, misogyny and violence against women in the force and across society.
"Police Scotland has already strengthened vetting measures, introducing an additional check for new recruits just before they are sworn into office and we will commence a rolling programme to review vetting decisions this year," she added.
Angela Wilson, the former assistant chief constable of Tayside, previously insisted Police Scotland could look "stupid" if it does not step up the vetting of its officers.
She also called for an independent body to be set up to look at complaints against officers.