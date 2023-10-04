Scotland's papers: Police vetting concern and nursery closure fears

Scotland's papers: Police vetting concern and nursery closure fearsPublished15 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The police watchdog has found that not all Police Scotland officers have vetting records, reports the Scotsman. The inspection also revealed some officers and staff had not been vetted since they started their careers. His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland wants vetting to be repeated at least every decade.Image caption, The Herald leads on concerns around Scottish nurseries going out of business due to rising costs. The Scottish government's flagship free childcare policy means that children can receive 1,140 hours of free early learning and childcare each year. But the paper reports that recent analysis has raised concerns about how much local authorities receive from the government to deliver this.Image caption, The Metro says overdue and over-budget Calmac ferries have had their capacity cut by 15%. The paper reports the Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa were intended to have a capacity of 1,000 passengers, but safety requirements mean this had been dropped to 852.Image caption, The Times reports on Home Secretary Suella Braverman's "migrant hurricane" warning during her speech at the Conservative Party conference. The paper says Ms Braverman "launched another attack on British human rights law" and signalled her "determination to abolish" such legislation.Image caption, The i describes Ms Braverman's speech as a "hardline job application" to one day replace Rishi Sunak as leader of the Conservative Party. Cabinet ministers are "privately" accusing her of "jockeying" for the top job - and "not focusing" on her current one, the paper reports.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph focuses on Mr Sunak's incoming speech as well as the one Ms Braverman has already given. Despite being in hot water over HS2, the paper says the prime minister will "promise billions of pounds for other transport schemes". Matt Pritchett, the paper's cartoonist, gives his take on the row with a drawing of what appear to be cavemen discussing how they "started to invent the wheel, but it got too expensive to finish".Image caption, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove told the Conservative conference Scottish nationalism is "in retreat" and the Union is stronger under the current Tory government, reports he Scottish Daily Mail. The paper also has a front page story on the chief executive of SGN warning that Scottish people will face "astronomical bills" under the Scottish government's eco-friendly heating plans.Image caption, The National leads on First Minister Humza Yousaf dismissing claims that SNP rebels are working with the Scottish Conservatives to bring down the Bute House Agreement as "entirely false". It comes after Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross said he had spoken to SNP MSPs about potentially voting with his party against the power-sharing deal with the Scottish Greens.Image caption, The Daily Record reports on Scotland's NHS struggling to recruit and retain staff. Dr Alan Robertson, head of the BMA in Scotland, said there is a shortage of 1,000 consultant doctors. He blamed Brexit as well as worsening pay and working conditions.Image caption, The number of Scots being diagnosed with cancer is forecast to increase by almost a quarter in less than two decades, reports the Scottish Daily Express. A new report from Public Health Scotland attributed most of the rise to an aging population, and found that the rate among women was projected to fall.Image caption, "Beckham Netflix shock" is how the Scottish Sun describes Victoria Beckham's decision to speak out about the "pain she felt in the wake of her husband's alleged affair". The now-fashion designer says in the documentary that the period - in 2003 - "was the hardest time" of her life, according to the paper.Image caption, Potentially dangerous concrete is likely to have been used in hundreds of properties in Aberdeen, reports the Evening Express. Thousands of council homes in the city are currently being reviewed for the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).Image caption, In The Press and Journal, bosses at Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport have predicted more than 10,000 new jobs and a £3bn-plus economic boost for Highlands. It is forecast to create a further 6,000 jobs elsewhere in the UK, as well as helping to address working age depopulation in the Highlands.Image source, BBC SportImage caption, A man has admitted stealing an SUV and writing it off by crashing it into a Broughty Ferry convenience store, reports The Courier. He was seen making off with £3,000 worth of tobacco and alcohol.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads on a man and a teenager being caught running a drugs operation worth £1.4m. The man pleaded guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin.Image caption, In The Evening Telegraph, a Dundee mum reveals how her son's cancer battle prompted her to adopt a healthier lifestyle and lose nine stone.Image caption, And the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News is dominated by primary school class pictures from around the city.