What does the scrapping of HS2 link mean for Scotland?
Scotland has long-known it was not part of the HS2 plans but Rishi Sunak's announcement that he is to scrap the line from Birmingham to Manchester will still have an impact north of the border.
Until last year there was a plan for high-speed trains to eventually travel to Scotland on existing tracks via the so-called Golborne Link, a 13-mile stretch in Cheshire.
It would have connected the HS2 line to the existing West Coast Main Line built by Victorian engineers.
However, high-speed trains on lower-speed tracks would bring little benefit north to Scotland if there was no increase in track capacity.
Journey times to Glasgow could have been cut by 50 minutes, but it is in capacity rather than speed that the impact of the announcement is likely to have most impact on the economy north of Manchester.
Much of the congestion on the West Coast Main Line is between Manchester and Birmingham, which now will not get a HS2 link.
This means long-distance trains have to share track space with local services.
More rail capacity would allow for more freight on the rails and more passenger trains, in response to fast-rising demand.
Passenger numbers on the West Coast Main Line doubled from 2008 up to the pandemic.
Patterns of commuting have changed since the pandemic but leisure and business rail travel have come back since the pandemic.
That demand for passenger rail has constrained the amount of freight that can be put on those tracks. So more freight goes on to the roads, and gets stuck in more road congestion.
Much of the Scottish consumer economy is serviced from warehouses in the English Midlands, and depends on those road and rail links to be efficient.
So the big benefits in reduced congestion will probably not now be realised, and the north of England's transport system may remain one of the biggest bottlenecks for the Scottish economy.
The PM's announcement during his Conservative Party conference address is highly political, and there will not just be backlash from the north of England.
Improving rail connections, and showing competence in getting big transport infrastructure delivered, was seen by the UK government as part of "Union connectivity", and part of the argument against Scottish independence.