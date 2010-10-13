Bogus workmen steal from pensioner in Bathgate
- Published
Bogus council workers have stolen a large amount of cash from an elderly Bathgate woman after they tricked their way into her home.
The 80-year-old answered the door to her home in Charles Crescent on Tuesday at about 1500 BST to a man who claimed he was fixing the water supply.
Another man then got into her home and stole what police say was a "substantial" sum of money.
Lothian and Borders Police have warned people to be vigilant.
One of the men is described as being 30 to 40 years old with short, dark brown hair. He was wearing dark clothing and possibly a blue boiler suit and spoke with an Irish accent.
Police have appealed for anyone with any information on the robbery to contact them.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.