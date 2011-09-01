Biker dies in crash near Dunfermline
A 35-year-old motorcyclist has died following a collision with with a car on the B913 near Dunfermline.
The crash involved a blue Suzuki motorcycle and a black Volkswagen car on the road between Saline and Forestmill at about 15:55.
Fife Constabulary said the female driver and passengers were uninjured but suffered shock.
The road was closed to allow investigations to be carried out.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police.
