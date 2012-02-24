Suzanne Pilley murder jury views her final journey
The Suzanne Pilley murder trial has seen CCTV evidence which suggests the last sighting of her was just metres away from her Edinburgh centre office.
Forensic imagery expert Jacqueline Butterwick analysed the footage of Ms Pilley on her last journey to work.
She said a 'person' on Thistle Street bore enough similarities to other images for her to say it was Ms Pilley.
David Gilroy denies seven charges including murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.
He is accused of killing Ms Pilley either in Thistle Street or elsewhere in Scotland.
Ms Pilley's body has never been found.
Piece together
She was captured by cameras on buses, on the street and in a supermarket on the morning of 4 May 2010, the date she disappeared.
Ms Pilley was travelling to her city centre workplace but her colleagues never saw her arrive.
The jury at the High Court heard it had taken months of police work to piece the evidence together.
CCTV images show her taking two buses, before getting off outside Jenners on South St David Street.
She then bought a snack in a Sainsbury's supermarket, but disappeared before she arrived at her office desk in Thistle Street.
The jury was also shown CCTV footage of Ms Pilley shopping with Mr Gilroy, her colleague and former lover, at a Scotmid supermarket near her home two nights earlier.