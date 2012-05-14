Labour minority take control of Fife Council
- Published
Labour has formed a minority administration on Fife Council after securing the support of Conservative and independent councillors.
The party was four seats short of an outright majority at the local authority elections earlier this month.
The Conservatives and independent councillors have agreed to back the new Labour administration's manifesto.
Local Labour secretary David Ross said the agreement had been reached without the need for a formal coalition deal.
'Press statements'
He added: "We believe there is a unique opportunity right now to put something in place that moves away from the confrontational politics of administration and opposition we have seen for the last five years.
"We haven't offered a coalition to either the Conservatives or the independents on the council and they haven't asked for one."
Responding to news, SNP group leader Peter Grant said: "The administration won't be formed by press statements over the weekend but by a decision of all 78 councillors on Thursday.
"Having said that, it looks increasingly likely that Labour's enthusiasm for Tory policies will be enough to secure the votes of the rump of Tories left over from the drubbing they got in the elections."