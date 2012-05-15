Man admits using Facebook to try to incite riot in Leven
A man has been warned he faces a lengthy prison sentence after he used a social media site to try to incite a riot in a Scottish town.
Gary Kennedy, 20, invited other Facebook users to a page titled: "Let's cause riots in Fife", asking people to join a riot in Leven area.
It came during last summer's disturbances in several English cities.
At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court he admitted a breach of the peace. Sentence was deferred until next month.
Susannah Hutchison, prosecuting, told the court that the page had been reported to Fife Constabulary by two separate people who had been invited to it last August.
She said: "The page incited people to form part of a mob.
"It was clear the page had been set up by an Andrew Gardner and forwarded by Gary Kennedy.
"Four people had confirmed they would attend, with 61 still to respond."
When Kennedy was later detained by police he told them it was "meant to be a joke".
Sheriff Grant McCulloch told the 20-year-old: "I understand that similar incidents took place in London and Dundee and large sentences were handed down."
Kennedy is the fifth Scottish man to admit charges over inciting riots on Facebook.