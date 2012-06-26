Teen knocked down on way to school in Edinburgh

A teenager has been knocked down in Edinburgh on his way to school.

The 13-year-old boy was hit by a car in Edinburgh's Slateford Road shortly after 07:30.

It happened next to a bus stop outside Asda supermarket. The schoolboy was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

A Lothian and Borders spokeswoman said: "The boy is conscious and breathing but has a possible broken leg."

