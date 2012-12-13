Man, 72, attacked in his own home in Edinburgh

The 72-year-old was attacked in his own home in Loganlea Drive in Edinburgh

A man is in hospital with face, back and torso injuries following a serious assault in an Edinburgh house.

The police were called to Loganlea Drive at 07:20 where a 72-year-old man had been seriously attacked in his home.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where his injuries are being treated.

A 38-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with the assault.

