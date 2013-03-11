Man killed in Fife car crash on A92
- 11 March 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died in a crash in Fife after his car left the road.
The man, who is thought to be in his 30s, was found dead at 06:30 beside the A92 between Letham and Parbroath crossroads junction.
Police are carrying out an investigation however the A92 has now been reopened.
Officers are appealing for anyone who was travelling on that stretch of road between 05:30 and 06:30 to contact them.