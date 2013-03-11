A man has died in a crash in Fife after his car left the road.

The man, who is thought to be in his 30s, was found dead at 06:30 beside the A92 between Letham and Parbroath crossroads junction.

Police are carrying out an investigation however the A92 has now been reopened.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was travelling on that stretch of road between 05:30 and 06:30 to contact them.