Image caption The bus was embedded in a cottage on Edinburgh Road in Dunbar

A 68-year-old man has been charged in connection with a collision involving a car and a bus in East Lothian.

The collision involved a Vauxhall Antara car and a single-decker bus which then ploughed through the front of a cottage in the Belhaven area of Dunbar.

The crash happened on Edinburgh Road at 10:15 on Wednesday 18 September.

The 68-year-old man was driving the car when it crashed. A report is to be submitted to the procurator fiscal.