Image caption Fireworks have been put in place for seven displays from Edinburgh Castle

Final preparations are being carried out for seven fireworks displays from Edinburgh Castle over the coming days.

Two displays will be set off on Monday to accompany the torch light procession through the city.

The remaining five will light up the sky at hourly intervals on Hogmanay, starting from 20:14 and culminating in the "midnight moment" which is televised worldwide.

About 80,000 revellers are expected in the city for the New Year celebrations.

"Scotland's big year starts here" is the slogan for this year's Edinburgh Hogmanay party, with tickets having been bought from 60 countries.

The Commonwealth Games, Ryder Cup and the independence referendum are taking place in 2014.

The midnight fireworks display takes 40 hours to design and choreograph to music, and two weeks for a team of six to manufacture and fuse.

More than 20 tonnes of equipment and 13km of control cables and wires take a team of 14 people six days to set up on site.

Music accompanying the midnight fireworks will be from Scottish artists who are either performing at this year's Edinburgh's Hogmanay or have been part of the party in the past 21 years. Calvin Harris, The Proclaimers, Chvrches and Treacherous Orchestra tracks will all be featured.

Simon Page of Titanium Fireworks said: "The 2014 display full of Scottish thistles and saltires will hopefully inspire everyone to remember that Scotland is the home of Hogmanay. Similar displays will be fired in Inverness, Stirling and Stonehaven as well as Edinburgh.

Met Office advisor Graeme Forrester said that it was looking likely that some rain on Tuesday morning would clear from Edinburgh during the afternoon and the evening should be mostly dry.

He added: "Wrap up well though, as it will feel pretty cold."