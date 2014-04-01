'Suspicious' fire at huge rubbish mound in West Lothian
Police are treating a fire in a 200 tonne mound of rubbish at a West Lothian farm as suspicious.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to a field at Hallyards Farm House, near Kirkliston, just after 00:30.
At the height of the blaze at least 22 firefighters were involved.
One of the piles of rubbish included cement roof tiles which contained suspected asbestos.
A technical adviser from Edinburgh City council's scientific services has taken samples to confirm the presence of asbestos.
As a precaution, all kit used by the firefighters involved was decontaminated.
No-one was hurt in the blaze.
PC Chris Pirie, of Police Scotland said: "This fire had the potential to put the public, including those responsible, in serious danger.
"Anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious around Kirkliston, particularly the Lochend and Hallyard Road areas, should contact police immediately."
