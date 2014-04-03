Robert Winch jailed for child sex abuse
- Published
An Edinburgh sex offender who was named as a serious danger after subjecting children to years of abuse has been jailed for almost six years.
Robert Winch, 63, admitted five charges relating to the serious sexual abuse of children aged as young as four.
The High Court in Perth was told he admitted carrying out a campaign of abuse against a brother and sister from 26 October 1976 to 11 May 1990.
The offences took place in Mayfield, Dalkeith, Midlothian, and in his car.
Winch was also given a three-year extended sentence.
'Appalling record'
Lord Burns told him: "These are serious offences. The effect on the victims is incalculable and permanent. You also have an appalling record for sexual crimes.
"You have been convicted for lewd and libidinous behaviour in both the sheriff and High Court.
"You have been convicted twice of having sexual intercourse with girls between 13 and 15.
"The second conviction was during the time you were on probation for the first conviction."
He added: "You were placed on a Sexual Offences Prevention Order in 2006 and breached that by having contact with a 12-year-old boy.
"I agree that you present a serious risk to the public and young boys in particular.
"Post release supervision on you is required. The custodial part of the sentence will be five years and seven months and there will be a further extended sentence of three years."