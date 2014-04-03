Keane Wallis-Bennett death: Several Edinburgh school walls cordoned off
Several walls have been cordoned off in Edinburgh schools following structural checks carried out after the death of a 12-year-old girl.
Keane Wallis-Bennett was fatally hurt when a free-standing wall collapsed on her at Liberton High School on Tuesday.
Similar walls have been identified in changing rooms and toilets at Leith Academy and Castlebrae High School, as well as in 11 primary schools.
Council officials said some areas had been cordoned off as a precaution.
But it said no concerns had been identified with the structure of any of the walls.
Edinburgh City Council said teams had started inspecting all of its primary, secondary, special and nursery schools from 07:30 on Wednesday, focusing on free-standing walls. These inspections have now concluded.
A total of nine similar walls were identified in changing rooms and toilet facilities at Castlebrae High School and Leith Academy.
The inspections also identified a number of smaller free-standing walls in 11 primary schools, some of which support wash-hand basins.
The schools were: St Mary's London Street, Ferryhill, Abbeyhill, Cramond, Leith, Leith Walk, Lorne, Royal Mile, Brunstane, East Craigs and Gylemuir.
Council chief executive Sue Bruce said the Easter holiday period would be used to to determine what, if any, further action was required.
Ms Bruce said: "This has been a dreadful incident and my deepest sympathies, and those of my colleagues, are with the family and friends of Keane.
'Excellent pupil'
"I would like to thank head teacher, Stephen Kelly, and his staff for all they have done, and continue to do, during this incredibly difficult time.
"The council has taken immediate action and we are determined to provide reassurance to parents, pupils and the people of Edinburgh that we will do everything in our power to prevent anything like this happening again.
"It is vitally important that we understand the cause of this tragedy and we are continuing to work closely with Police Scotland as part of their ongoing investigation."
Liberton High School head teacher Stephen Kelly said everyone at the school had bee "very distressed" at the death of Keane, who he described as an "excellent pupil".
Keane's mother, Abbie Ann Wallis, 34, was among those who left floral tributes at the school on Wednesday.
In a statement issued through police on Wednesday, the schoolgirl's family said: "Keane will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
"She was our princess who dreamed of being prime minister. But failing that, a beautician.
"She loved her girlfriends and her days out shopping with lunches and all things girly.
"She recently attended her first under-18s disco and loved every second of it and was excited to be going to see One Direction in concert."