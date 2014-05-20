Four men are being sought by police over an unprovoked attack on a teenager at an Edinburgh bus stop.

The 17-year-old man was attacked from behind at the bus stop at Gillespie Crossroads on Lanark Road, opposite Tower House Nursery, at about 21:00 on Monday.

He is recovering from facial, neck and leg injuries. His mobile phone was also stolen.

The gang then made off towards Wester Hailes.

The man who carried out the attack was described as being white, in his late 20s to early 30s, about 6ft 4ins tall, of large, muscular build, with short black messy hair and "piercing" blue eyes. Some of his teeth were missing.

Distinctive hair

He spoke with an Edinburgh accent and was wearing a dark hooded top and dark jogging bottoms.

Two of the other men in the group were about 6ft 4ins tall, of medium build, and were wearing hooded tops.

The fourth man was 5ft 4ins tall, of thin build with distinctive bleached blonde short-cropped hair. He was wearing a dark green, zipped hooded top, light blue jeans and light brown shoes.

Det Con Richard Emerson, of Police Scotland, said: "This was an unprovoked attack which has left the victim with a number of injuries.

"Police are looking to speak to anyone who saw the incident or the described group of males in the area around Gillespie Crossroads of Lanark Road, Edinburgh around 21:00 on Monday."