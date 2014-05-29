Woman cut from car following Lanark Road crash
- Published
A woman was cut free from her car after an accident by fire crews following a crash on Edinburgh's Lanark Road.
The accident occurred at about 08:14 on Thursday morning.
Two fire crews from Sighthill station were sent to the scene and used cutting gear to remove the car's doors and roof.
The woman was then removed from the car and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.
