Christine De Luca to be Edinburgh Makar

An inscription of her name has been added to the Edinburgh Makars' plaque in City Chambers, which also bears the names of the three writers who have held the office to date: Stewart Conn (Makar from 2002 to 2005), Valerie Gillies (Makar from 2005 to 2008) and Ron Butlin (Makar from 2008 to 2011, and reappointed from 2011 to 2014).