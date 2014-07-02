A man has been taken to hospital with smoke inhalation following a fire in an Edinburgh farm building.

At least 18 firefighters have been tackling the blaze at Haughhead Farm in Balerno since it broke out just before 10:30.

The Scottish Fire and rescue Service said the stone building, which is 8m by 15m, has an asbestos roof.

Fire officials said the building was well alight. The man has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

