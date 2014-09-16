Film Festival artistic director Chris Fujiwara to step down
Edinburgh International Film Festival's artistic director Chris Fujiwara is stepping down from his role.
Recruitment for a new artistic director has started and it is planned that they will be in place for the 2015 event, which will run from 17 to 28 June.
Deputy artistic director Diane Henderson will take over the role temporarily.
During Mr Fujiwara's tenure at EIFF, admissions increased by 33%, reaching 46,000 in 2014.
He also oversaw the return of the Michael Powell and International Awards and red carpet premieres.
Fitting successor
Mr Fujiwara said: "It's been a genuine honour to work with the team in Edinburgh and contribute to the rebirth of EIFF over the last three years.
"However, I have decided to step down from my role at the festival to pursue other activities."
Ken Hay, chief executive of EIFF, said: "Chris has played an instrumental part in reigniting EIFF, for which the board of trustees and I are very grateful.
"We are sorry to see him go, but are excited and ambitious for the future of EIFF, and we look forward to finding a fitting successor."
Bob Last, chairman of EIFF, said: "Chris Fujiwara's programming has reminded EIFF and our audiences of how important and inspiring it is to be challenged by technique, by content, by a diversity of view points, and by innovation.
"As we reach out to wider audiences we will remain grateful to Chris for his contribution to EIFF at one of its most challenging moments."