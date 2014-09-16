Public to help in Saughton Park restoration
The public are being urged to submit their ideas for a major restoration project of an Edinburgh park.
People will have the opportunity to shape the design plan for the proposed £5.3m re-development of Saughton Park.
Edinburgh council officials want to restore the garden to its former glory.
Heritage Interpretation Consultant Rachel Hunter will lead a workshop session from 18:00 on Wednesday in Saughton Park Winter Garden, for people to submit their ideas.
Botanical gardens
Lesley Hinds, Edinburgh city council's environment convener, said: "It is very important that we involve the community in shaping the future of Saughton Park, as the project aims to provide a high-quality facility for the people of Edinburgh.
"This space boasts an incredible wealth of history and deserves recognition, so we are delighted to have appointed such a well-experienced design team to help create a vision for its restoration."
Saughton Park was originally established as part of Saughton Hall in the 17th century, before being bought by the council and opened to the public between 1900 and 1905. It is considered one of Edinburgh's six "premier parks".
In 1908 it was redesigned for the Scottish National Exhibition, resulting in a range of new features, including sports facilities, a bandstand and winter and botanical gardens.
A project to restore the park secured almost £400,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund to develop a design plan.