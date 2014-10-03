A man who left another man close to death after a pub brawl has been convicted of attempted murder.

William White, 30, attacked Ronald Ward at the Wellesley Inn pub in Methil, Fife, on 27 January 2014.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how White beat Mr Ward repeatedly, leaving him permanently disfigured.

The jury returned a unanimous guilty charge. Judge Lady Scott deferred sentence until later this month for background reports.

The court heard how White repeatedly punched Mr Ward on the head and knocked him to the ground.

He then repeatedly kicked and stamped on his head, leaving him unconscious.

White, a prisoner of HMP Perth, then failed to call for medical help, leaving the victim permanently disfigured.

Unanimous verdict

A jury took three hours to return an unanimous guilty verdict to an attempted murder charge.

Following conviction, prosecution lawyer Mark McGuire told the court that White, a member of the travelling community, had three previous convictions for minor offences.

Mr McGuire said that all three convictions resulted in financial penalties.

White will be sentenced on 31 October.