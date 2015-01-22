BBC News

Schoolboy seriously injured after being hit by car in Edinburgh

Published
image captionPolice have appealed for witnesses after the 11-year-old was hit by a grey BMW on Bankhead Drive in Sighthill

An 11-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a car on the way to school in Edinburgh.

He was hit by a grey BMW on Bankhead Drive, Sighthill, just after 08:00 and is being treated at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh.

The road was closed for a police investigation to take place.

Police Scotland have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

