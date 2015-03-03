Gang hold up Edinburgh shop with gun and hammer
- Published
A gang of men have used a handgun and hammer to threaten staff at an Edinburgh betting shop.
Three men entered Ladbrokes bookmakers on Portobello High Street just before 20:00 on Monday before leaving in a getaway car with a four-figure sum.
A 21-year-old male member of staff was on duty at the time.
A police spokesman said two of the men were wearing white paper boiler suits and dust masks. They escaped in a Black Audi A1.
The gang abandoned the car in Stewart Grove, Danderhall, at about 20:10 before running off towards a lane that leads to Arthur View.
Police are appealing for witnesses and said they would increase patrols in the area.
Paper suits
The first man, who was carrying the gun, was white, about 5ft 6in tall, of slim build and was wearing a white paper boiler suit with the hood up, a black balaclava, black trainers with white soles, black gloves. He spoke with a local accent.
The second man was white, over 6ft tall, of medium to stocky build and was wearing an orange/red hooded top with the hood up, a white dust mask, black sunglasses, light-coloured trousers, dark shoes, black gloves and also spoke with a local accent.
The third man, who was carrying the hammer, was white, over 6ft tall, of medium to stocky build and was wearing a white paper boiler suit with the hood up, white dust mask and dark shoes.
Det Insp Alan O'Brien, of Police Scotland, said: "Thankfully, the staff member was not injured during this robbery, but this was a terrifying experience, which left him understandably shaken.
"Police will have a high-visibility presence in the area while we conduct our investigation and we are eager to speak to anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious in the Portobello High Street area on Monday evening.
"There is no evidence at this time to suggest this incident is linked to the robbery at the jewellery store in Edinburgh's city centre.
"However, anyone with information relevant to our ongoing inquiries is asked to contact police immediately."