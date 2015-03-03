Pair held over armed jewellery shop raid in Edinburgh
- Published
A man and a woman are being held in connection with an armed robbery at an Edinburgh jewellers.
Police Scotland said a 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman had been detained.
An investigation was launched after a man entered Laing the jewellers in Frederick Street with a handgun at 09:30 on Monday.
Items including watches worth around £100,000 were taken before he fled the scene, police said.
A force spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh have detained a 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman from Easter Drylaw.
"This is following an armed robbery in Frederick Street which occurred yesterday.
"Inquiries are ongoing at this time."
