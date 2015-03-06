Raith Rovers v Rangers: Teen arrested over offensive singing
- Published
A 15-year-old boy from Hamilton has been arrested following offensive singing during the Raith Rovers v Rangers match on 20 February in Fife.
An 18-year-old man was also arrested at the Kirkcaldy match under the Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications (Scotland) Act.
Post-match police inquiries have seen a further three men detained.
Two men, 17 and 20, from Glasgow and a man, 36, from Falkirk are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on 24 March.
Insp Alan Seath, of Police Scotland, said: "Police Scotland takes all reports of offensive behaviour and communications very seriously and will to pursue all lines of enquiry to ensure that offenders are brought before the courts."
