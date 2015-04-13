Man has jaw broken in unprovoked attack at Edinburgh pub
A man has had his nose and jaw broken after being punched in the face in the smoking area of an Edinburgh pub.
The incident happened at about 17:15 on Sunday in Home Street in Tollcross.
The two men, who did not know each other, had gone outside to smoke when the unprovoked attack happened.
The attacker, who is white, 30-35 years old, of slim build with dark brown hair, then went back inside the pub before leaving without the friends he had been in the pub with.
He was wearing jeans and a light-coloured t-shirt and may have also been wearing a leather jacket.
He originally entered the premises with two other people. The first was described as a white man, in his mid 30s, with a slim build, with a shaved head and wearing a light-coloured top and jeans.
The second was a white woman with tied back ginger hair in her late 30s.
Police are now appealing for witnesses.
Det Insp Alan O'Brien, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a brutal attack in broad daylight and we are appealing for anyone who saw the incident to contact police as soon as possible.
"Likewise, if you saw the suspect around the time of the incident, or know who he is, please get in touch."