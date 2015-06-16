Police are looking for a man who reportedly drove his car at a parking attendant after he parked on zigzag lines outside an Edinburgh school.

The man was approached by the parking attendant outside St John's Primary School in Duddingston just after 0900 on Monday.

He is understood to have hit the attendant with his car before driving off.

The parking attendant was not injured but was said to have been left shaken.

The man is believed to be white, aged between 30 and 40, and was driving an estate-style car.

Sgt Mark Pickavance appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He said: "This was a distressing incident for the victim, which took place in the presence of a number of young children and their parents right outside a primary school.

"A number of parents witnessed the driver's actions and have come forward. Positive lines of inquiry are being investigated in order to identify the driver of the vehicle.

"Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has information which can help with our inquiries and has not done so already, is asked to come forward."