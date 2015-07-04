Image copyright Jonny Wallace Image caption Some of the players taking part in the charity match

Amateur footballers in Edinburgh are attempting to break the world record for the longest 11-a-side match.

The match, hopefully lasting 105 hours (the current record is 102 hours) is in memory of the late Falkirk defender, Craig Gowans, 17, who died in 2005.

He was killed when training equipment he was carrying connected with an overhead power cable at the Little Kerse ground in Grangemouth.

The Craig Gowans Memorial Fund has so far raised almost £80,000.

The match is being played at Ainslie Park using seven substitutes on each side. There are no limits on how many times a substitute is used.

Every 12 hours a player clocks up on the pitch gives them one hour off from the match to have a shower or get food.

Snoezelen room

The Craig Gowans Guinness World Record Match is being supported by the Scottish Football Association, Football Aid, The Sick Kids Friends Foundation and the Hibernian Football Community.

Ex-Rangers, Hibernian and Scotland boss, Alex McLeish and the current Scottish Cup holding manager, John Hughes, will be at the event, as will footballers, Scott Arfield and Thomas Scobbie.

The players are Craig's former school friends.

Jonny Wallace, one of Craig's closest school friends and an advocate of the Craig Gowans Memorial Fund said: "Our goal is to play 105 hours finishing on the 8th, making this a four-day event and finishing on the 10th anniversary of Craig's tragic passing."

The money raised will be used to fund enhancements to the new Sick Kids hospital at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh at Little France, specifically a state-of-the-art Snoezelen room in Craig's name.

The space will be a calming room with multi-sensory equipment providing a relaxing and stimulating space for children with sensory impairments.

Kick off was at 13:00 on Saturday.

The current world record was set at St Mary's, the home of Southampton FC, in June by two squads representing the Testlands Support Project, a Southampton charity,