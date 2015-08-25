East Sands chemical leak: Children and adults treated
- Published
Five children and 14 adults have been treated for breathing difficulties following a chemical leak at a leisure centre in St Andrews, Fife.
The emergency services were called to the East Sands centre at about 13:00.
The casualties, including children between the ages of two and 12, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
NHS Tayside said they had been exposed to chlorine gas. They have all been treated and were due to be discharged.
One man who was at the leisure centre when the incident happened told the BBC he heard a "big bang" and felt a stinging to the back of his throat.
Duncan Meekison's daughter and friend were among those treated at Ninewells Hospital. He was sitting in the spectator area while they were in the swimming pool.
"There was an elderly woman next to me with two small children and we said it was time to get out," he said.
"The staff were brilliant. They set off the fire alarm and they got us out. The emergency services were on hand very quickly."
Earlier the Scottish Fire Service said the incident was believed to have involved the chemical sodium hypochlorite.
Thirteen fire engines and 55 firefighters were sent to the scene, along with a number of ambulances and specialist teams.
The fire service said it used three breathing apparatus teams in gas-tight suits to isolate the power in the plant room and search the building.
Everyone who was in the building at the time of the incident was accounted for.
Sodium hypochlorite is a chemical compound. When dissolved in water it is commonly used as a disinfectant or bleaching agent.
The leisure centre includes a swimming pool, spa, squash courts and a gym.
According to the pool timetable, an adult and child session is held between 10:30 and 11:00 on Tuesdays, with the facility open to the general public after that.
Eyewitness Steven Smith, who was working nearby, described how he saw a group of children leave the centre.
He told BBC Scotland: "As I am looking forward towards the swimming pool, we see quite a large group of children accompanied by adults and the attendants from the swimming pool come out and gather.
"At first impressions, we thought it was just a school trip and they had gathered in the one point so that everybody could be identified to make sure nobody was left in the pool before they left for home, or back to school.
"It was only when we saw some children were getting attended to by an ambulance crew that we realised something might be wrong. The rest of the emergency services turned up, and that is when we realised something was wrong."
A&E consultant Brodie Paterson, who coordinated the treatment of casualties at Ninewells said, "The Ninewells Emergency Department received 19 casualties in total, 18 of whom were walking wounded.
"We were able to treat all of today's casualties in the department and arrangements are now being made for everyone to be transferred back to their homes."
A Fife Sports and Leisure Trust spokeswoman said the exact cause of the incident was being investigated.
She added: "Emergency services and staff are still on site but all customers have left the area.
"We will continue to work with emergency services and will keep customers updated as to the status of the centre via our website."
