Man dies after Edinburgh hit-and-run
A 57-year-old man has died after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run on Edinburgh's Comiston Road.
Police said the incident took place at about 20:10 on Thursday and have appealed for witnesses.
The road has been closed both ways at Buckstone to allow for accident investigations to take place. The route is likely to reopen at about 11:00.
The man fell into the road and then was hit by a small dark-coloured vehicle.
He was found on the road near the Charwood restaurant by a member of the public who contacted the emergency services.
The man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Insp Richard Latto, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a fatal road traffic collision where a vehicle failed to stop.
"This incident occurred on a busy road and, with this in mind, we are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the area last night to come forward.
"Anyone who has information, or recognises the description of the car, is asked to contact police immediately."