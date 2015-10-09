Ambulance staff strike vote over 'stress'
- Published
Ambulance workers in Scotland could vote on strike action amid complaints of "excessive demands" on staff.
The GMB union said its members had backed industrial action in a consultative ballot over a series of issues.
They include rising levels of stress, complaints that meal breaks are being missed, extra hours and staffing.
The Scottish government said it had increased funding to allow extra staff to be recruited.
The GMB represents about 1,200 staff, including paramedics, control room staff and care assistants.
The union held a consultative ballot which, it said, showed overwhelming support for an official strike vote if the problems were not addressed.
Mick Conroy, GMB Scotland senior officer, said: "We intend to notify the senior management, directors and government ministers of the result of this ballot.
"We will continue to work in partnership to put pressure on the Scottish government to increase the funding to the Scottish Ambulance Service."
'Investment needed'
He added: "In order for the service to move towards our 2020 vision we need a large investment from Scottish government to increase our staff, and ensure we have enough resources across all grades to prevent the current impact on patients and on terms and conditions and work/life balance continuing."
The union claims staff often face the stress of dealing with worried relatives because of delays in sending suitable vehicles to transport patients to hospital.
Gary Coll, the union's Scottish Ambulance Service branch convenor, added: "We believe the time has come to protest about the neglect of patients and the ongoing and systematic abuse of staff.
"The job we signed up for has changed dramatically over the years and all grades of staff have come under increasing pressure every year and unfortunately the demands of the general public now far exceeds the needs of the employees.
"Somewhere along the line, management and the Scottish government have forgotten that the employees have family commitments, relationships and social needs, that at this time have come under increasing pressure due to overwhelming volumes of work."
Scottish Health Secretary Shona Robison said: "I fully recognise the vital frontline role that the Scottish Ambulance Service plays, which is why the Scottish government has increased funding in both 2014/15 and 2015/16 to allow additional staff to be recruited.
"I have already had constructive and positive discussions with unions and staff side representatives at the Scottish Ambulance Service annual review earlier this year.
"I would urge the Scottish Ambulance Service and the GMB to continue to work closely together to discuss these issues in partnership in order to reach a constructive solution."