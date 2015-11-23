Algerian Mourad Mosdefaoui admits Islamic State support
- Published
A former Algerian soldier living in Edinburgh has pleaded guilty to posting messages on social media in support of Islamic State.
Mourad Mosdefaoui, who is thought to have entered the UK in 2008, admitted at Edinburgh Sheriff Court posting text and images celebrating terrorist acts.
The 34-year-old had previously been denied asylum but had not left the UK.
Sentence was deferred until next month and he was remanded in custody where he has been since his arrest in July.
He put three posts on social networking site Facebook from September 2014 to March 2015.
In one, he is shown in a photograph to be holding a notepad with Arabic text, translated as: "The Islamic State will remain and expand God willing."
In another, he wrote he was troubled to be "living in a country of blasphemy" and appeared to suggest he would be willing to fight in Iraq and Syria.
Officials later found more than 11,000 images on a mobile phone in his possession, a number of which were said to depict imagery and propaganda associated with IS, including images appearing to show a beheading carried out by the man known as Jihadi John.
A search of Mosdefaoui's Edinburgh flat this summer also uncovered a forged Belgian identity card, which he admitted owning in order to find work in the UK.
Details of the offences were revealed in court earlier, where Mosdefaoui pleaded guilty to two charges - one under the Terrorism Act 2006 and one under the 2010 Identity Documents Act.
Narrating the circumstances of the case, procurator fiscal depute Calum Darling told the court: "The messages posted by the accused celebrate the terrorist acts of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.
"The messages amount to encouragement of support for a proscribed group and may be inferred to encourage acts of terrorism generally."