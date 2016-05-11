Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Teenager raped in Edinburgh playpark

  • 11 May 2016
West Pilton Park Image copyright Google

A 16-year-old girl has been raped in an Edinburgh playpark, police have said.

They said the incident happened in the city's West Pilton Park on Tuesday between 23:00 and midnight.

Officers said they have been following a positive line of inquiry following the incident.

The area has been cordoned off as forensic investigations continue. Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.

