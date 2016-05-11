Teenager raped in Edinburgh playpark
- 11 May 2016
A 16-year-old girl has been raped in an Edinburgh playpark, police have said.
They said the incident happened in the city's West Pilton Park on Tuesday between 23:00 and midnight.
Officers said they have been following a positive line of inquiry following the incident.
The area has been cordoned off as forensic investigations continue. Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses.