A man who raped four women in West Lothian has been jailed for six years.

Scott Pollock, 29, from Bathgate, raped two of the women in cars and the other two at houses.

Pollock was found guilty of a total of five rapes and an assault with intent to rape, all committed between 2008 and 2012.

Lord Ericht ordered Pollock be kept under supervision for a further two years and placed him on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.

The judge told Pollock at the High Court in Edinburgh: "You continue to deny your guilt of these offences, as is your right, and do not take responsibility for what you have done.

"In all the circumstances you are clearly a risk to women."

Pollock gave evidence in his own defence, and denied all of the charges.

During cross-examination by advocate depute Alex Prentice QC, Pollock was asked: "Would you consider yourself a caring and considerate man, someone who has respect for women?"

Pollock replied: "Yes."

Defence counsel Herbert Kerrigan QC told the court Pollock continued to maintain his innocence.