Garden waste bins in Edinburgh are to only be collected once every three weeks all year round from March.

Currently, brown bin collection is every two weeks in the summer and every four in the winter.

The city council has said the change, agreed as part of last year's budget, will result in more consistent collections.

Stickers and tags will be applied to bins over the coming weeks to remind residents of the change.

Bin calendars for 2017 detailing the date on which the three-weekly collections begin can also be downloaded from the council's website.

Lesley Hinds, transport and environment leader at the council, said: "We know how much the garden waste service is valued by residents and that's why we continue to provide it.

"These changes to the frequency of collections will result in more consistency throughout the year, but will also enable us to keep providing this service, which I know has not been possible for all councils amidst increasing financial constraints."