Image copyright Police Scotland

CCTV footage has been released of a woman and two men police want to speak to in connection with attacks on three men in Edinburgh.

The men, aged 85, 68 and 65, were assaulted at about 18:30 on Tuesday 26 July 2016, on Redford Road, near Colinton Bowling Club.

None of the men were seriously injured, however one was treated in hospital.

Police have appealed for witnesses and said all three suspects were seen riding bikes south along Redford Road.

The 85-year-old was pushed the ground after telling the attackers they were blocking his way on a path.

A 68-year-old man who intervened was punched in the face by a woman, and a man aged 65 was pushed to the ground.

The woman in the CCTV footage is white, in her late teens to early 20s, of athletic build and 5ft 4in tall.

'Despicable attack'

She has long blonde hair worn loose. At the time of the incident, she was wearing blue patterned lycra leggings with a light-coloured top.

The first man was white, about 5ft 6in to 5ft 7in, 20-21 years old, of athletic build, with dark hair which was slightly longer on top.

He had dark stubble on his chin and was wearing an olive green top and slightly darker trousers.

The second man was white, 20-21 years old, of athletic build with fair hair. He was clean-shaven.

He was wearing outdoor clothes including light trousers and a blue top. He had a backpack on his back.

Ch Insp Helen Harrison, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a despicable attack carried out for absolutely no reason whatsoever and I can reassure the victims as well as the wider public that are doing everything in our power to trace and arrest these individuals.

"Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. I am eager to hear from those shown in the images or anyone who recognises them."