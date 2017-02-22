A woman has been raped by the driver of a car she got into after a night out in Edinburgh.

The 19-year-old got into the vehicle in the Grassmarket in the early hours of Sunday. She was attacked in Meadowbank as she was being driven to her destination.

The incident happened between 03:00 and 04:30.

She was helped after the attack by a woman from a flat in or near Meadowbank Terrace.

Police said they were following a positive line of inquiry but are appealing for witnesses.

The attacker is of Asian ethnicity with dark skin, in his 40s and bald. He spoke with a foreign accent and was wearing glasses.

Det Insp Kevin Harkins, of Police Scotland, said: "Since the attack took place officers have been conducting CCTV trawls and door-to-door inquiries throughout the Meadowbank area to identify potential witnesses and bring the male responsible to justice.

"I am eager to hear from anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious during the early hours of Sunday 12th February, or who recognises the description of the suspect and believes they can help us identify him.

"In particular, we are really keen to hear from the occupant of the flat who spoke with the young woman following this incident. We'd ask her to contact police immediately."