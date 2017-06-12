Police officers investigating a serious assault in Edinburgh earlier this year have released images of a man they want to speak to.

They said a 20-year-old man sustained a "significant facial injury" in an attack in George Street at about 02:45 on Sunday 5 March.

A man pictured in CCTV footage may, they said, be able to assist the investigation.

He is in his 20s, about 6ft tall, of slim build and with short dark hair.

Det Con Narelle Allan said: "The victim was on a night out when he was attacked in a vicious manner which resulted in a painful and serious facial injury that required surgery.

"Police have been conducting inquiries including viewing CCTV from a nearby business premises.

"The man shown in the images is believed to be significant to our investigation and anyone who can identify him is asked to come forward. Similarly, we would ask that he get in touch with police himself in order to assist with the investigation."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on the 101 number.